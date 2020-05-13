Police locate man missing man on Mount Ainslie

Share Canberra's trusted news:

9.15PM UPDATE: The 78-year-old man missing on Mount Ainslie has been found safe and well, say police.

A 78-year-old man is missing tonight somewhere on Mount Ainslie.

Police Search and Rescue and the State Emergency Service are searching and are intermittently in contact with him, however he is unable to describe where he is.

Police say Ramsey Howard was last seen walking at Mount Ainslie today (May 13) when he became disoriented.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw Ramsey walking in the area since 2pm this afternoon.

Ramsey is a grey-haired man with the left side of his head shaved. He is wearing a bottle green shirt, blue shorts and black socks with white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 131444.