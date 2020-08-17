Police search for the erratic driver that got away

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ONE car was stopped and another got away in a police chase across multiple suburbs on Friday (August 14) morning.

At about 7.35am a white Mazda 6 sedan bearing NSW registration “DHR11Q” and a stolen white Holden Cruz bearing NSW registration “CX92ZR” failed to stop for police.

Police deployed stop sticks and the Holden Cruz was recovered not long after but the Mazda 6 sedan got away.

It was seen travelling on the wrong side of the road on Lhotsky Street and erratically on Tillyard Drive and Ginninderra Drive between 7.35am and 7.45am.

Police are seeking help to locate the Mazda.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash-cam footage of either the Mazda 6 or the Holden Cruz from around the time of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6607742.