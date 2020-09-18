Police search nature reserve for long-term missing man

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ALMOST three years after Jean Policarpio went missing from his family home in Bonner, police and ACT State Emergency Service (SES) members will search a large area of Mulligans Flat Reserve in an attempt to locate fresh evidence.

Jean was 21 years old when he left his home on September 26, 2017. He has not been seen of or heard from since.

The search area will encompass the nature reserve behind Bonner and Throsby towards the NSW border.

Police have made the decision to conduct this search following a re-examination of all information available in the case. This search will be a concentrated effort to locate fresh evidence in the matter.

Jean’s family has been informed the search is taking place this weekend.

Members of the public in the area are likely to see up to 50 people involved in the search between 7am and 5pm on both days of the weekend. Search activity in this area is also anticipated for the following weekend.

Anyone with information in relation to Jean’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6158285.