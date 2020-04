Share Canberra's trusted news:

A STOLEN car being chased by police ploughed into two other vehicles on on William Slim Drive and Ginninderra Drive around 8.30 this morning (April 3).

Police say the driver of the stolen car was apprehended and is assisting with enquiries.

Due to the time and location, police believe there would be commuters who witnessed to the collision and say they would like to speak to anyone with dash-cam footage from the lead-up to the collision or of the collision itself.

Call 1800 33000 or via the Crime Stoppers website.