Police set to protect ACT borders amid Covid watch

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE will have a stern presence on ACT borders on Tuesday morning to minimise travel between specific COVID-affected areas in NSW.

Their presence along the Federal Highway at the Majura Parkway turnoff will ensure ACT Police can implement the latest directions of Canberra’s public health.

Police will be conducting random interceptions to particularly speak with travelling drivers about any requirements to quarantine in the ACT.

The measure will not be permanent and will supplement ACT Police’s compliance activities.

Motorists have been asked to look out for signs as they drive into Canberra, to be aware of traffic arrangements and continue to drive to the conditions.

“It is important to emphasise that at this time, there is no border closure between the ACT and NSW, and no permit process in place to enter the ACT,” Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan said.

However, under the public health directions in place, for those who are arriving or returning to the ACT from the identified NSW COVID-affected areas, there is a requirement to complete a declaration form on the ACT COVID-19 website and to quarantine for 14 days.

“We want to thank all Canberrans for their understanding of these new arrangements and compliance with these measures to keep our community safe, in particular that it has meant many changing their plans over this time,” Chief Health Officer Dr Kerryn Coleman said.