Police still need help finding Elizabeth

THREE days after police called for the public’s help to find missing woman Elizabeth Boljevac, they’re calling for help again.

Police now believe, Elizabeth, 46, of Dunlop, is attempting to travel to the Batemans Bay area.

She first raised concerns when she left her home at about 4am on Friday (May 15). Police believe she may have travelled on buses to several locations around Canberra, including to Belconnen, Gungahlin, Civic and Woden.

Over the weekend, they think she travelled on buses to Woden on Saturday, and to Mawson and Tuggeranong on Sunday.

She is described as being about 170cm (5’6”) tall, with olive skin, slim build and dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur collar, a pink bum bag, and carrying a large shoulder bag.

Anyone who has seen Elizabeth, or has any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 using reference number 6535160.