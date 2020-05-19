Police still need help finding Elizabeth

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Missing… Elizabeth Boljevac.

THREE days after police called for the public’s help to find missing woman Elizabeth Boljevac, they’re calling for help again. 

Police now believe, Elizabeth, 46, of Dunlop, is attempting to travel to the Batemans Bay area.

She first raised concerns when she left her home at about 4am on Friday (May 15). Police believe she may have travelled on buses to several locations around Canberra, including to Belconnen, Gungahlin, Civic and Woden.

Over the weekend, they think she travelled on buses to Woden on Saturday, and to Mawson and Tuggeranong on Sunday.

She is described as being about 170cm (5’6”) tall, with olive skin, slim build and dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur collar, a pink bum bag, and carrying a large shoulder bag.

Anyone who has seen Elizabeth, or has any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 using reference number 6535160. 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMonaro Highway overpass will cut travel time
Next articleThirty people evacuate from smokey Kingston building
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply