Police still worried about missing Talia

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are renewing their calls to the public to help locate 19-year-old Talia Niki after she went missing last week.

Talia, who is also known by the aliases Michelle, Chloe and Missy, was last seen on Thursday morning (March 26) in Florey.

She is described as about 152cm (5’0”) tall, with a fair-to-tan complexion, average build, long blonde/brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and Talia’s family hold concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Talia, or who has information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6514052.