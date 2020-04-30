Police stop searching for stranded driver

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE have stopped searching for a man believed to be stranded west of Uriarra Village since Monday (April 27).

They no longer hold concerns for his welfare due to his contact with passing motorists, however, they will continue to investigate the incident.

The man was believed to be in a single-vehicle crash on a dirt road between Brindabella Road and Bullock Paddock Road on Monday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.