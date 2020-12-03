‘Popular’, new treatment eliminates fat cells

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A NEW technology that eliminates fat cells is available at Laser Clinics Australia in Tuggeranong, says owner of the clinic, Leanne Brewer.

“We’re excited to be offering the CoolSculpting treatment to our clients, which has been very popular so far,” Leanne says.

CoolSculpting uses patented cooling technology to destroy fat cells, without surgery, and little to no downtime, she says.

“Over time your body naturally eliminates these fat cells, providing noticeable and lasting results in the treated area for a more sculpted you,” she says.

With more than eight million treatments performed, CoolSculpting says that it’s “the world’s number one fat freezing treatment”.

“In the weeks that follow the treatment, your body naturally absorbs dead fat cells. So treated fat cells are removed for good,” they say.

CoolSculpting says the technology uses targeted cooling to reduce up to 27 per cent of fat across multiple treatment areas, including stomach, inner and outer thighs, hips, double chin, upper arms, knees, banana rolls (the roll of fat that sits under the buttocks, at the top of the thigh), bra and back fat.

And, the qualified CoolSculpting therapists at Laser Clinics Australia in Tuggeranong are able to create a tailored treatment plan to help its clients achieve their goals, Leanne says.

“Our best-in-class technology and highly trained therapists will help our clients love the skin they are in,” she says.

“Our ‘CoolSculptresses’ have experienced the treatment so they know exactly how it feels and the results you can get.

“Some describe it as a cool, tingling sensation, and others don’t report feeling much at all.”

Leanne opened the Laser Clinics Australia clinic in Tuggeranong in 2016. She says consultations for CoolSculpting are free, and usually one to two treatments are required, but it depends on the candidate and the area being treated.

Laser Clinics Australia Tuggeranong, South.Point Tuggeranong, corner of

Anketell and Reed Streets, Greenway. Call 6140 3247 or visit laserclinics.com.au