Prescribed burn: Smoke ‘likely’ to be seen across Canberra

DEPENDING on weather, a 120ha burn is being conducted at Pierces Creek today (May 27), and smoke cover is likely to be visible across parts of Canberra.

While the ACT Parks and Conservation Service says every effort is made to conduct burns in weather conditions that will minimise the impact of smoke, temporary smoke cover is possible and is likely to be visible across parts of Canberra.

The burn will reduce large piles of felled pine in the forest and promote rehabilitation, according to ACT Parks and Conservation Service.

Native plants and pines are scheduled to be planted in the area in the coming months.

In making the decision to commence this prescribed burn, the ACT Parks and Conservation Service has considered concerns people may have following the Orroral Valley bushfire, and the COVID-19 public health emergency, with the need to continue to manage land for bushfire preparedness.

The ACT Parks and Conservation Service says people with asthma, other chronic respiratory and/or chronic cardiac diseases should not perform vigorous exercise during the period of the burn and should stay inside if affected by the smoke. People with asthma in particular should continue their medication and consult their general practitioner if they have any difficulties.