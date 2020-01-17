Prison no bar to helping the bushfire frontline

BUSHFIRE aircrew staff in NSW have been supported with meals for 15 people, seven days a week, from detainees and staff at the Alexander Maconochie Centre
Since January 3, the prison has been providing lunch packs, dinners and breads to air crews in Adaminaby, Moruya, Cooma, Batlow and Talbingo.
As a result, the AMC’s Stores Team and Kitchen Team were yesterday (January 17) awarded special commendations for their assistance to frontline staff fighting the bushfires in the ACT Corrective Services’ second National Corrections Day awards.
