Prison no bar to helping the bushfire frontline

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

BUSHFIRE aircrew staff in NSW have been supported with meals for 15 people, seven days a week, from detainees and staff at the Alexander Maconochie Centre

The Alexander Maconochie Centre.

Since January 3, the prison has been providing lunch packs, dinners and breads to air crews in Adaminaby, Moruya, Cooma, Batlow and Talbingo. 

As a result, the AMC’s Stores Team and Kitchen Team were yesterday (January 17) awarded special commendations for their assistance to frontline staff fighting the bushfires in the ACT Corrective Services’ second National Corrections Day awards.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleUnhappy anniversary of fire, death and destruction
Next articleNarrabundah robber flees on foot
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply