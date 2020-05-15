Prisons minister ‘ignored’ inmate suicide warnings, say Libs

Share Canberra's trusted news:

LIBERAL MLA Giulia Jones says she warned Prisons Minister Shane Rattenbury twice last weekend that a mentally ill AMC prisoner was at risk of self harm.

On Wednesday, the inmate attempted suicide for the second time in two weeks and was rushed to the ICU at Canberra Hospital.

According to a “Canberra Times” report today, the prisoner is the same man targeted by prison guards in a 2018 racist attack that triggered a hearing in the civil and administrative tribunal, and led to an apology from the Corrective Service’s commissioner.

The indigenous inmate had been the subject of a game of “hangman” played on a whiteboard by prison staff within a staff-only area of the AMC.

Ms Jones, the opposition corrections spokesperson, says she had requested an independent psychiatric assessment and the inmate’s transfer to Dhulwa Secure Mental Health Unit, but that the Minister had refused on both counts.

“We need to do everything we can to prevent another death in custody,” Mrs Jones said.

“Evidently, the care arrangements in place at the AMC are not working for this inmate. He needs acute mental health care.

“The entire reason we have the secure mental health unit is for prisoners with complex mental health needs.”

Ms Jones says she has been told that the inmate was to have been returned to prison today.

The Minister has been approached for comment.