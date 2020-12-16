Professionals helped criminals launder money, says cop

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A CANBERRA legal professional and accountant was arrested today (December 16) after they allegedly helped criminals launder money.

Following an eight month investigation police searched a law firm in Civic and an accountancy business in Kingston linked to the men. Further search warrants were executed at a grocery store in Queanbeyan and an unknown business in Farrer.

“We did a search warrant today on a law firm in Canberra and one of the people arrested was from that law firm and we will be alleging that that was a professional facilitator for organised crime,” Superintendent Scott Moller said.

Police allege one of the men, a 47-year-old, linked to the first searches facilitated a meeting with the other man, a 54-year-old, for the purposes of arranging to legitimise large quantities of cash gained from criminal activity.

Police allege the men met on a number of occasions to discuss how legal contracts and agreements could be used to support a business purchase to facilitate the laundering of proceeds of crime.

Supt Moller said this was a highly sensitive eight-month investigation that targeted covert business practices and services that allowed criminals to commit further crime and hide assets within the community.

“We know some organised crime groups and individuals lack the necessary skills or access to carry out the crimes and so they seek professional facilitators to arrange this for them,” he said.

“We’re talking about organised crime and how it permeates through our community. Professional facilitators are making it easier for the criminals in our community to launder their cash and from an ACT policing perspective, we’re not going to let that happen.

Supt Moller would not say if the arrests were linked to outlaw motorcycle gangs but did say the investigation is still ongoing and police expect to make further arrests.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6695673.