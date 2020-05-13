Progressives register to run for ACT election

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH a goal to keep the ACT government accountable, the ACT branch of the Australian Progressives, the Canberra Progressives, led by president Robert Knight, has registered to run in the October election.

“As a local government with state level responsibilities, the ACT Legislative Assembly needs better representation, beyond what the major parties can deliver,” says Mr Knight, who is Canberra-born and raised, and currently lives with his wife and two children in Woden Valley.

“The Canberra Progressives will field candidates at the October election, with a view to winning seats and supporting a progressive agenda in the ACT which upholds our party values of ethics, evidence and empowerment.”

One of these candidates, Therese Faulkner, who ran for the as an Australian Progressive in the Federal election, says: “We want to bring integrity and accountability to the ACT government and our local political system.”

Backed with experience in the military, the government and the private sector, Mr Knight says: “Unlike the ACT Labor/Green and Canberra Liberal parties, which appear to be run exclusively run by a very select and privileged few, the Canberra Progressives will always ask party members and community members to help develop policies and positions on all key decisions.”

“We will establish grassroots democracy platforms at all levels in the community; this will truly allow all Canberrans to participate in the governing of their city,” he says.

The ACT electoral commissioner, Damian Cantwell says anyone wishing to object to the registration may lodge a written objection with the electoral commissioner May 27.

Any political parties not yet registered for the October 2020 ACT election have until June 30 to submit an application for official registration, he says.