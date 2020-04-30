Projects fast-tracked to keep people in jobs

FAST-tracked infrastructure and maintenance projects will begin on Canberra venues, to keep people in jobs, according to the ACT government. 

One new projects includes security and bathroom upgrades at the Canberra Theatre Centre, providing work for six small local companies with a total of 29 people working across the project.

Another is café servery upgrades at the National Arboretum Canberra, providing work for 12 small ACT construction companies with a total of 29 people being employed across the project.

There’s also a full internal repaint of the National Convention Centre, providing work for one small local business with a total of eight people working across the project, an office fit out for the ACT Integrity Commission providing work for six ACT companies with a total of 13 people working across the project, and an election results display system for the Electoral Commission, providing work for one ACT company with a total of four people working across the project.

All works are scheduled to be completed by June 30.

Other fast-track projects, which have already been announced are:

  • works to upgrade and build new footpaths, improve road safety, upgrade waste and transport facilities and undertake landscaping in open spaces across Canberra.
  • works to rebuild the Namadgi boundary fence following the Orroral Valley bushfire and for land restoration and improve water quality in the Lower Cotter Catchment.

 

 

