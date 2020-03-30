Quarantined flight: Five sent home

FIVE travellers who flew into Canberra on Saturday morning have been sent home to self-quarantine while two will remain in quarantine at an ACT hotel.

The seven travellers flew in on Qatar Airways on Saturday and Chief Minister Andrew Barr said they were on the last international plane that landed in Canberra.

Following a thorough assessment by public health staff, ACT Health says five of the passengers were deemed safe to quarantine at home and not in a hotel.

Two will continue to quarantine in a hotel.

ACT Health says all continue to be well.

