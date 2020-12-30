Queanbeyan driver nabbed at high speed, wife and kids in vehicle

POLICE have seized a vehicle of a Queanbeyan driver that was caught nearly 60km/h over the speed limit.

The 31-year-old man was clocked driving at 158km/h at 4.40pm on the Kings Highway, near Braidwood on Tuesday (December 29).

The black Ford Mustang driver was issued with a serious over 45km/h speeding offence in a sign posted 100km/h zone.

Both his wife and young children were in the vehicle when Monaro police officers detected his excessive speed.

They also issued the man with a fixed penalty infringement of $2520 that came with a loss of 12 demerit points during the double demerit period for the festive season.

Police applied a vehicle sanction to the car and had it towed to a storage yard for three months.

“NSW police are reminding people travelling throughout our region to adhere to the speed limits,” police said in a social media statement.

“As can be seen in this instance, there are quite severe consequences for drivers placing other road users in danger through their risky driving behaviors on our roads.”

