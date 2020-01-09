Queanbeyan dumps fireworks for bushfire aid

Share Canberra's trusted news:

QUEANBEYAN’s Australia Day fireworks display has been cancelled with the money saved to be donated to bushfire relief.

“Our community, particularly those in Braidwood, Nerriga, Araluen, Majors Creek and surrounds, have faced a very challenging time in recent weeks and months,” says Queanbeyan Palarang Regional Council mayor Tim Overall.

”Persistent dry conditions, water restrictions, bushfire, and lingering smoke haze have all contributed to what has been a very tough end to 2019 and a difficult start to 2020.”

At its final meeting of 2019, during the height of the North Black Range Fire west of Braidwood, the council resolved to contribute $10,000 to the Braidwood Community Help Fund, set up under the auspices of the Braidwood Community Bank and the Braidwood Life Centre, to distribute to farming families affected by drought and bushfires.

The funding was also provided to support assistance required by BlazeAid whose volunteers work with families and individuals in rural areas to help rebuild fences and other structures damaged or destroyed in the fires.

“Since the initial resolution of support, the bushfire crisis has continued to impact more and more of our communities, “ said Mr Overall.

“Over the Christmas/New Year holiday period the Currowan fire on the NSW south coast expanded and made its way over the Great Dividing Range toward Charleys Forrest, Tomboye and Nerriga and is currently still threatening Majors Creek and Araulen.

“Redirecting funds from the Queanbeyan fireworks display will allow Council to consider at its 22 January meeting, contributing a further $5000 toward the Braidwood Community Help Fund to support our affected communities.”