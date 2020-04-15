Queanbeyan’s ‘boom time’ mayor dies

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FORMER long-serving mayor of Queanbeyan Dr David Madew has died at the weekend. He was in his mid-80s.

A general practitioner, Dr Madew served as a Queanbeyan alderman from 1969-1991 and became the first popularly elected mayor of Queanbeyan Council at the age of 45 in 1980. he retired from the role in 1991.

Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council Mayor Tim Overall said: “Dr Madew made a significant contribution to the Queanbeyan community during his life, both as an elected representative and through his Queanbeyan-based medical practice.

“During his term as mayor, Queanbeyan went through a boom period of considerable growth which included the opening of the Riverside Plaza with over 40 specialised shops, Grace Brothers and Coles department stores, the Airport International Motor Inn and Convention Centre, and the Queanbeyan Tigers permanent club house.

“The period of boom was followed by austere financial times exacerbated by the very high interest rates soaring to more than 17 per cent and recession in 1990-91. Mayor David Madew helped steer the Queanbeyan Council through these very difficult times with the implementation of sound financial policies and measures.

“On behalf of Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council, I extend my sympathies to Dr

Madew’s family.”

Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council will consider an official notice of condolence at its meeting on Wednesday, April 22.