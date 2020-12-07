Queanbeyan’s home to world-leading parks

QUEANBEYAN is home to two of the best parks in the world after picking up prestigious international Green Flag awards.

Queanbeyan Park and Queen Elizabeth II Park retained their Green Flag status for a second year in a row, making them two of just nine parks across the country to win the international award. 

Mayor of Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council, Tim Overall, says it’s a boost for the council’s dedicated landscapes team, who have worked tirelessly through a difficult year.

Queen Elizabeth II Park.

“Throughout this challenging year, our parks and green spaces have played an important role in maintaining the health and wellbeing of our community,” Mr Overall says.

“They have been a reassuring constant in our lives, acting as emergency assembly points, safe zones, and temporary refuges for stranded travellers or people displaced by fires. 

“They have been places where the community could come together to meet, support one another, exercise, or relax and recover.”

Set up in 1996, the Green Flag Award recognises and rewards green spaces in England and Wales, and since then has been introduced to many countries throughout the world.

 

CityNews
CityNews

