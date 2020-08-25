Queensland hot spots become a concern for Canberrans

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT Health is urging people working in high-risk settings, who have recently visited eight areas in Queensland, to not go to work for a two-week period.

The areas identified as being at risk of community transmission include Brisbane City, Ipswich City, Logan City, the Scenic Rim Region, the Somerset Region, the Lockyer Valley Region, the Moreton Bay Region, and Redland City.

ACT Health says this advice extends to all staff, volunteers and visitors in high-risk settings, specifically hospitals, residential aged care facilities, correctional facilities and residential accommodation facilities that support people who require frequent, close personal care and who are vulnerable to severe disease.

These workers, volunteers and visitors are asked to be alert for COVID-19 symptoms such as a fever and dry cough, and if symptoms develop, to immediately self-isolate at home and arrange to get tested.

People who work in other health settings, such as general practitioners and other community health practitioners, can continue to deliver services. However, they should remain vigilant, and if symptoms develop, should self-isolate and get tested.

The same advice remains in place for people who have visited Greater Sydney in the past 14 days.