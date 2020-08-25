Queensland hot spots become a concern for Canberrans

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT Health is urging people working in high-risk settings, who have recently visited eight areas in Queensland, to not go to work for a two-week period.

The areas identified as being at risk of community transmission include Brisbane City, Ipswich City, Logan City, the Scenic Rim Region, the Somerset Region, the Lockyer Valley Region, the Moreton Bay Region, and Redland City.

ACT Health says this advice extends to all staff, volunteers and visitors in high-risk settings, specifically hospitals, residential aged care facilities, correctional facilities and residential accommodation facilities that support people who require frequent, close personal care and who are vulnerable to severe disease.

These workers, volunteers and visitors are asked to be alert for COVID-19 symptoms such as a fever and dry cough, and if symptoms develop, to immediately self-isolate at home and arrange to get tested.

People who work in other health settings, such as general practitioners and other community health practitioners, can continue to deliver services. However, they should remain vigilant, and if symptoms develop, should self-isolate and get tested.

The same advice remains in place for people who have visited Greater Sydney in the past 14 days.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleNurse-led walk-in centre opens in Dickson
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply