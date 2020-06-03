Quilt care ensures winter warmth

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Sponsored content from a valued advertiser.

LOCALLY owned and operated (and proud of it!), the family-run Mitchell business, Therma Quilts, has been keeping Canberrans warm since the ‘80s.

The store specialises in making and servicing feather and down products such as quilts, pillows and cushions, and as the weather gets colder, it can make quilts bigger or smaller to suit any changes in bed sizes since last winter, says a Therma Quilts spokeswoman.

Using local (where possible) and quality textiles, the seamstresses at Therma Quilts hand-make every item suited to the customer’s needs and provide a top-up service when quilts and pillows show signs of wear or loss of warmth and fluffiness, she says.

“Servicing of feather and down products is essential for keeping them in optimal condition for comfort,” she says.

“With time and usage, body proteins and lipids (natural oils and perspiration) are absorbed on to quilt casings and into the feather and down inside.

“Over time, this build-up dampens the down, which causes it to lose its thermal resistance. However, regular servicing of your quilts would ensure that your down is fresh, fluffy and keeps you nice and warm during winter.

“With time and usage, the fabrics on quilts wear out and get thin, but once holes appear there is no need to throw away your quilt.”

Therma Quilts, 10-12 Kemble Court, Mitchell. Call 6241 6859 or visit thermaquilts.com.au