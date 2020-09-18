Rain pushes bushfire season back a month

Share Canberra's trusted news:
WITH wetter than average conditions expected through spring, the start to the ACT bushfire season has been pushed back a month to November 1, Emergency Services has confirmed.
“The Australian Seasonal Bushfire Outlook” predicts the 2020-21 bushfire season will be different than the previous two, with wetter than average conditions expected through spring.
As a result of the rain in August, and the expectation of further rainfall in spring with the current La Niña alert, it is anticipated that forest flammability will remain low over the coming months.