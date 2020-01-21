Rattenbury takes the rubber to naughty messages

A comparatively sedate Wicked Campers van.

VEHICLES bearing indecent, insulting or offensive words or images may have their registration refused, cancelled or suspended in the ACT, says Road Safety Minister Shane Rattenbury.

Amongst other vehicles this regulation could apply to Wicked Campers.

Examples of words or images that the new laws apply to are those that are morally unacceptable, sexual material that is used in an exploitative or degrading manner or negative words or images about any religion, race or culture.

“The ACT Government is committed to ensuring all people are depicted in a respectful, empowering and dignified way, including people of different cultures, ages, genders and abilities,” says Mr Rattenbury.

“We have seen some extremely offensive slogans and images portrayed on vehicles in other States, and we want to ensure that these will have no place on ACT roads.”

Report vehicles displaying offensive, insulting or indecent words or images to Access Canberra on 132281 or via the Access Canberra website.

