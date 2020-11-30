Red light runner crashes into car, escapes police

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A DRIVER ran a red light, crashed into another car, lost a tyre, and still managed to escape police last night (November 29).

Cops first attempted to stop the driver of a white Toyota Seca sedan at about 10.15pm on Amagula Avenue, Ngunnawal.

The driver ignored police, drove off along Wanganeen Avenue, and was later spotted travelling north on Gundaroo Drive before running a red light at the intersection of Gundaroo Drive and Mirrabei Drive where it collided with a white Kia Rio hatchback.

The driver of the Kia suffered minor injuries, but the Toyota driver didn’t stop, continuing towards Horse Park Drive in Taylor where officers slowly followed the vehicle, which had lost a wheel in the crash.

They followed it for four minutes through Ngunnawal and Gungahlin before the driver ditched the car on a median strip on Gungahlin Drive, Palmerston, and fled.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or later pursuit, or may have CCTV or dash cam footage of either, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 6684060.