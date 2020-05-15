Restrictions ease with a warning from the health chief

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AS restrictions ease in Canberra this weekend, ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says people need to keep physical distancing to avoid a resurgence in cases.

The warning comes after the ACT recorded another day of no active virus cases. The number of negative tests is now 13386.

Dr Coleman says there are examples overseas where a lapse in concentration has led to a resurgence in cases.

“This is why we are taking a controlled and strategic approach to the easing of restrictions, in line with the best medical advice,” she says.

“Just because restrictions have eased, it doesn’t mean our responsibilities have. As a community, we must adjust to the new way of life where physical distancing and good hygiene is the best way to fight this virus.

“This weekend Canberrans will be able to start doing some of the things they love and enjoy such as going to a playground or park, grabbing a bite to eat at a restaurant or café or getting back into non-contact community and social sport.

“However in doing so, Canberrans must continue to avoid large crowds, maintain physical distancing of 1.5 metres from others, practise good hand and respiratory hygiene and stay at home if unwell.

“If you are unwell please stay at home. If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, shortness of breath, sore throat or a cough, please get tested. Either call your general practitioner or present at one of the designated testing sites.

“In addition, people who have sudden onset of loss of smell, loss of taste, runny nose, muscle pain, joint pain, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite may be eligible for COVID-19 testing, after assessment by a health professional.”

All people who are tested should self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.