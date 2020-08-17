Retired Queanbeyan councillor Peter Bray has died

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FORMER Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council councillor Peter Bray died on the weekend, weeks after he reluctantly retired from the council due to ill health.

After 12 years of serving the community, Mr Bray retired from council in July due to health issues. He passed away on Sunday (August 16) afternoon with his family by his side.

Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council Mayor Tim Overall has since paid tribute to Mr Bray, describing him as a fine gentleman who was dedicated to the community and his family.

“Peter Bray was a great friend of mine and many in our community. He was a dedicated and professional councillor and took his duties very seriously,” Mayor Overall said.

Mr Bray was first elected to Queanbeyan City Council in 2008 and was subsequently elected to represent the Queanbeyan and Queanbeyan-Palerang communities in 2012 and 2017.

He was elected deputy mayor for four consecutive one-year terms and also served on the Local Representation Committee while QPRC was under administration.