Retired Queanbeyan councillor Peter Bray has died

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Former Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council councillor Peter Bray has died.

FORMER Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council councillor Peter Bray died on the weekend, weeks after he reluctantly retired from the council due to ill health. 

After 12 years of serving the community, Mr Bray retired from council in July due to health issues. He passed away on Sunday (August 16) afternoon with his family by his side.

Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council Mayor Tim Overall has since paid tribute to Mr Bray, describing him as a fine gentleman who was dedicated to the community and his family. 

“Peter Bray was a great friend of mine and many in our community. He was a dedicated and professional councillor and took his duties very seriously,” Mayor Overall said.

Mr Bray was first elected to Queanbeyan City Council in 2008 and was subsequently elected to represent the Queanbeyan and Queanbeyan-Palerang communities in 2012 and 2017.

He was elected deputy mayor for four consecutive one-year terms and also served on the Local Representation Committee while QPRC was under administration.

Queanbeyan councillor Peter Bray retires

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous article19-year-old missing from Issacs
Next articleACT public students spammed with inappropriate emails
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply