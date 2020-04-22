Revealed: the nine ACT schools open for term 2

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

NINE public school sites have been selected to be available for ACT students and families for term two.

The selected schools are:

  • Caroline Chisholm School
  • Charles Weston School 
  • Gordon Primary School 
  • Mawson Primary School 
  • Amaroo School 
  • Majura Primary School 
  • Kingsford Smith School 
  • Maribyrnong Primary School 
  • Red Hill Primary School 

At the start of term two all ACT public school students will be learning remotely – whether they are at home or at a school site.

The government says it is expecting about 1900 students each day attending a school site. Not every student will be full time and parents are still able to register. Additional school sites will be assessed if the need changes.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleTop cop warns speedsters ahead of long weekend
Next articleThe Gunning Arts Festival made a success of online
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply