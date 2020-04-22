Revealed: the nine ACT schools open for term 2

NINE public school sites have been selected to be available for ACT students and families for term two.
The selected schools are:
Caroline Chisholm School
Charles Weston School
Gordon Primary School
Mawson Primary School
Amaroo School
Majura Primary School
Kingsford Smith School
Maribyrnong Primary School
Red Hill Primary School
At the start of term two all ACT public school students will be learning remotely – whether they are at home or at a school site.
The government says it is expecting about 1900 students each day attending a school site. Not every student will be full time and parents are still able to register. Additional school sites will be assessed if the need changes.