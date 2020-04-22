Revealed: the nine ACT schools open for term 2

Share Canberra's trusted news:

NINE public school sites have been selected to be available for ACT students and families for term two.

The selected schools are:

Caroline Chisholm School

Charles Weston School

Gordon Primary School

Mawson Primary School

Amaroo School

Majura Primary School

Kingsford Smith School

Maribyrnong Primary School

Red Hill Primary School

At the start of term two all ACT public school students will be learning remotely – whether they are at home or at a school site.

The government says it is expecting about 1900 students each day attending a school site. Not every student will be full time and parents are still able to register. Additional school sites will be assessed if the need changes.