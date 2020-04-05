Road toll doubles with second death from Cook collision

A SECOND person has died following a head-on, two-car collision on Saturday (April 4) in Cook.

Their death takes the ACT road toll for 2020 to two.

At about 11.30am, two vehicles collided on Coulter Drive between William Hovell Drive and Springvale Drive.

One person died at the scene. Three people were taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. One person has since died in hospital overnight.   

Coulter Drive was closed for about five hours while investigations were carried out.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage from around the time of the incident is urged to call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

