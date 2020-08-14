Robbers demand cigarettes and money in Mawson

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO robbers entered the Swinger Hill IGA at Mawson on Saturday (August 9) morning demanding money and cigarettes from the staff.

Police say the aggravated robbery occurred at about 8.55am. Not long after, the robbers fled in a white sedan towards Yamba Drive.

If anyone has CCTV and dash-cam footage from around the time of the incident, police are now requesting they help assist with the investigation by contacting them.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6593522.