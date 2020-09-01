Several animals stolen from Yarralumla Playstation

By
CityNews
-
SEVERAL animals were stolen from Yarralumla Playstation on Thursday (August 27), including week-old piglets that still need their mother.

Police are describing the robbery of two frizzle chickens, a Polish rooster, two pink piglets, two black and pink spotted piglets and three light brown and white turkeys as a very sad incident, and say they are concerned for the welfare of the animals.

The animals were taken at about 8.30pm on Thursday and police believe fencing around the property was cut and animals stolen from their pens.

Police have been in contact with Domestic Animal Services (DAS) to help locate the animals.

Detective inspector Adrian Craft is now asking any people to come forward with any information that will help in locating these animals.

“This is a very sad incident. We are concerned for the welfare of these animals, and we of course would like the animals returned for all the children who visit the Playstation,” he says.

Investigations in the theft of the animals is ongoing, and police would like to speak to anyone with information about this incident.

Anyone who may have information that could assist police, or who is aware of the whereabouts of the animals, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6618860.

