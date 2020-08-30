Round Six scores from the CRRL matches

Scores from today’s Round Six matches of the Canberra Region Rugby League
Specsavers Katrina Fanning Shield
Queanbeyan Blues 22 (Tries: K Dragisic 2, S Allan, C Johnson; Goals: S Wood 3) d Bushpies 20 (Tries: K Huey, S Afele, E Winbank, E Masi ; Goals: E Blowes, E Ernst)
Blumers Lawyers CRRL Cup
First Grade
Woden Valley Rams 52 (Tries: S Ferry 2, D Spencer 2, S Swanson, D Desmet, L Ingram, T Jones, M Geiger; Goals: B Robertson 8) d Queanbeyan Blues 30 (Tries: C Ale 3, T Campese, A Barlow; Goals: T Campese 5)