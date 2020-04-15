‘Ruby Princess’ passenger becomes ACT’s third virus death

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A FEMALE passenger from the now infamous “Ruby Princess” cruise ship has become the ACT’s third death from COVID-19, despite the territory recording another day of no new infections.

ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman said the woman, in her 60s, died at the Canberra Hospital.

Dr Coleman said this most recent death was a stark reminder of the danger of this disease, at a time when the number of cases were falling in the ACT.

“The very sad reality of this disease is that it is most dangerous for the elderly and the vulnerable, who are at a greatly increased risk of complications,” Dr Coleman said.

“While we have seen a flattening of the curve in Canberra, it is necessary that we all continue taking physical distancing seriously to protect these vulnerable groups.

She said there had been no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT in the past 24 hours and that the ACT’s total remains at 103.

A total of 77 cases have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from self-isolation.

There are currently two COVID-19 patients in Canberra hospitals. The remainder are isolating at home with ACT Health support.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is 6387.