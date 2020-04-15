‘Ruby Princess’ passenger becomes ACT’s third virus death

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A FEMALE passenger from the now infamous “Ruby Princess” cruise ship has become the ACT’s third death from COVID-19, despite the territory recording another day of no new infections.

ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman.

ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman said the woman, in her 60s, died at the Canberra Hospital.

Dr Coleman said this most recent death was a stark reminder of the danger of this disease, at a time when the number of cases were falling in the ACT.

“The very sad reality of this disease is that it is most dangerous for the elderly and the vulnerable, who are at a greatly increased risk of complications,” Dr Coleman said.

“While we have seen a flattening of the curve in Canberra, it is necessary that we all continue taking physical distancing seriously to protect these vulnerable groups.

She said there had been no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT in the past 24 hours and that the ACT’s total remains at 103.

A total of 77 cases have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from self-isolation.

There are currently two COVID-19 patients in Canberra hospitals. The remainder are isolating at home with ACT Health support.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is 6387.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleQueanbeyan’s ‘boom time’ mayor dies
Next articleArtsday/ Photo exhibitions for all to see
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply