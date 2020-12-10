‘Sad’ behaviour led to skatepark murder

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SUPERINTENDENT Scott Moller described the circumstances leading up to the murder of an 18-year-old at a skatepark in September as “sad” after police charged three more people in relation to the murder.

An 18-year-old has been charged with accessory after the fact, a 16-year-old with affray and assault, and a 17-year-old has been charged with affray, more than two months after the man was stabbed and killed at the skate park on Dillon Close at about 1am on September 27.

A 16-year-old boy was also stabbed and was taken to hospital.

The charges also come after a 16-year-old had already been charged with murder in late October, and an 18-year-old was charged with affray, and another 18-year-old and a 25-year-old was charged with affray and assault earlier this month.

Superintendent Moller said police will allege that both groups involved were engaging in aggressive and threatening behaviour.

“A young man died that night and all those involved showed a disregard for the life and safety of their friends and others,” he said.

“What’s sad is there were numerous opportunities for everyone to put the phones down and walk away before it became physical.”

It’s an offence for anyone to use technology to threaten, intimidate, harass or humiliate someone – with the intent to hurt them socially, psychologically or even physically on any social networking site, he said.

“I would say to young people, their parents and friends – if you’re being abused or bullied please speak up and seek help before you do anything else,” he said.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6638633.