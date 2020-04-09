Safety commissioner calls it a day on work

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER 40 years of service Greg Jones is retiring ACT Public Service as work safety commissioner.

He has been commissioner since July 2016 and Employment Minister Suzanne Orr thanked him for his “service to the people of the ACT and wish him all the best for the future”.

Before his appointment to Work Safety Commissioner, Mr Jones held senior leadership positions in the ACT public service, including as the head of the former Casino Surveillance Authority and CEO of the ACT Gambling and Racing Commission. He has worked for 30 years in various regulatory roles.

“I’m proud of the ongoing focus of government on industrial work, health and safety and the enhanced awareness of employers of their responsibilities through the Work Health and Safety Act,” says Mr Jones.

“As a result of our active engagement with all stakeholders and our enforcement activities, more workers returned home safely, and I am pleased to have led this important work.

“WorkSafe has a strong and experienced investigation team which focuses on professionally gathering evidence to ensure successful regulatory action is achieved.

“I’m also delighted that more employers are now focusing on mental health and wellbeing in the workplace as well as on the more traditional physical health. I am proud to have introduced a strong focus on mental health as well as providing a range of measures to assist and support this important health and safety issue.

“I would like to pass on my appreciation to my dedicated team over the years who have worked tirelessly… it is testament to their work, determination and compassion that I retire knowing that the ACT is safer for workers.”

Minister Orr said the ACT government would make an announcement on Mr Jones’ replacement in coming weeks.