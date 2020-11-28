Second active COVID case for Canberra

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A WOMAN in her 20s, related to the government-facilitated flight that arrived in Canberra on Thursday (November 26), is the latest COVID-19 case being managed in the ACT.

She is the second active case being managed by ACT Health. The other is a woman with a diplomatic passport.

ACT Health says, in the new case the woman had tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago while overseas and experiencing symptoms compatible with covid illness. She has since recovered from her acute illness.

She returned a low positive result during routine testing on day one of mandatory quarantine.

“We believe this represents her old overseas-acquired infection. She is not considered infectious and contract tracing will not be required,” the directorate says in a prepared release.

“No other COVID-19 positive tests have been reported from returned Australians from the government-facilitated flight on 26 November.

“The risk to hotel and government staff at the hotel from this case is deemed extremely low.

“Apart from stringent PPE and infection control processes, the ACT has instituted new measures to screen staff daily and conduct testing every seven days through a symptom-surveillance program.”