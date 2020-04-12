Second day of no new virus cases in ACT

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOR the second consecutive day, the ACT has no new reported COVID-19 infections.

And the ACT total has been reduced to 102 confirmed cases after one  previously confirmed case was determined to not have COVID-19 after further investigation and testing.

A total of 67 cases have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from self-isolation. This is more than 60 per cent of all confirmed cases in the ACT.

There are currently three COVID-19 patients in Canberra hospitals. The remainder are isolating at home with ACT Health support.

“There is a total of two cases under investigation and we are awaiting further test results before we can determine their status,” says acting  ACT chief health officer Dr Vanessa Johnston.

The ACT has recorded two deaths.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 6159.

“Our actions are creating meaningful impact and Canberrans should be proud of their continued efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19. We must stay on track and not fall in the trap of becoming complacent,” Dr Johnston said.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleGood news: No new cases; recoveries leap to 62
Next articleInfluential theatre director dies at 84
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply