Second day of no new virus cases in ACT

FOR the second consecutive day, the ACT has no new reported COVID-19 infections.

And the ACT total has been reduced to 102 confirmed cases after one previously confirmed case was determined to not have COVID-19 after further investigation and testing.

A total of 67 cases have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from self-isolation. This is more than 60 per cent of all confirmed cases in the ACT.

There are currently three COVID-19 patients in Canberra hospitals. The remainder are isolating at home with ACT Health support.

“There is a total of two cases under investigation and we are awaiting further test results before we can determine their status,” says acting ACT chief health officer Dr Vanessa Johnston.

The ACT has recorded two deaths.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 6159.

“Our actions are creating meaningful impact and Canberrans should be proud of their continued efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19. We must stay on track and not fall in the trap of becoming complacent,” Dr Johnston said.