Second virus death as man dies in Canberra hospital

A SECOND Canberran, a man in his 80s, has died from COVID-19 at Canberra Hospital.

Offering condolences and sympathy, ACT chief health officer, Dr Kerryn Coleman, said the man had pre-existing health issues.

She also reported two new cases – a man and a woman aged 40 and 53 – of coronavirus have been detected in the ACT over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 93.

One of the new cases is linked to overseas travel, and the other is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

Dr Coleman said the sad reality of coronavirus is that the elderly and the vulnerable were at a greatly increased risk of complications.

“It is especially to protect these vulnerable groups that we all need to take the physical distancing measures we are implementing seriously,” she said.

There were 13 COVID-19 patients in Canberra hospitals and 18 people have recovered and been released from self-isolation. The remainder are isolating at home with ACT Health support.

There have been 5235 negative COVID-19 tests in the ACT to date.