Serious comedy in an uploadable digital afterlife 

Not even “heaven” comes without strings in the virtual-reality afterlife where customers can upload and upgrade their lives, writes NICK OVERALL in this week’s burst of streaming thrills.

WHAT could death look like in our digital age?

This is comedy, seriously. It’s the question the guru behind the likes of “The Office”, “Parks and Recreation” and “The Simpsons”, Greg Daniels, tackles in his new comedic sci-fi “Upload”.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime, it’s a premise that teeters on the other side of tomorrow about a virtual-reality afterlife where customers can upload and upgrade their lives.

Sounds like a deal you couldn’t say no to, right? Well, turns out not even “heaven” comes without strings in the technological age. Ads, “In-App Purchases” and social ratings are all there to remind us what we’ve left behind.

“Upload” cleverly taps into that ever-growing fascination and anxiety about our relationship with technology. It’s a darkly witty commentary on the way corporations make our lives “easier” as long as we shell out the bucks and the data and played out on the grandest of scales.

It’s light-hearted approach is opposite to the creepier exploration of a similar theme – Netflix’s “Black Mirror”, which leaves you more than a tad concerned about just what that very smart phone in your pocket is really up to.

Speaking of Netflix, “Extraction” exploded on the streaming service this week soaring straight to the top of the trending charts. Its marketing didn’t miss the opportunity to proclaim its produced by the Russo brothers; if you don’t recognise the name, you’re bound to know their 2019 product, “Avengers: Endgame” – only the highest-grossing film of all-time, albeit technically achieved through a cheeky second release of an extended cut.

“Gone with the Wind” fans may argue, but it seems the consensus is, “frankly my dear …” (and of course, “Avengers” is to be found on Disney+).

The Russo boys have brought their “God of Thunder” Chris Hemsworth over for this action blockbuster. It’s essentially a ramped-up “Die Hard”, but they bring their own style to it. Its trend-topping is also impressive when you consider it didn’t get the chance to hit the big screen.

IF you’re looking for something more “real”, the gritty Australian film “Animal Kingdom” is just now available on SBS On Demand. Jacqui Weaver is fully in charge as a manipulating matriarch of a Melbourne-based crime family. They’re all desperate to devour one another in a brutal and competitive hierarchy and it’s nerve-wracking stuff.

If you’ve seen a television series of “Animal Kingdom” somewhere in all your Netflix scrolling, this is thanks to it getting American attention and them doing their thing of trying to “Americanise” it. Although that can wind up in disaster (honestly, were those aspirational bogans from Fountain Lakes, “Kath & Kim” ever going to breach the cultural divide?), “Animal Kingdom” translates better and is worth an “add” to your watch list.

THIS whole staying at home thing has fast-tracked all kinds of questions about what was not so long ago the “future” of streaming. Now, an entire 10-day film festival, “We Are One”, will be completely streamed on YouTube at the end of this month, free of charge after yet more COVID-cancelling of every film festival scheduled for this year.

The Academy, ever desperate to keep pace with the times, announced that “streaming only” movies, such as “Extraction”, will from now on be eligible for nomination for a coveted gold statue.

Not being able to go to the cinema for the last few months because of lockdown has given us a different peep behind the curtain at how we might continue to watch. Success in all this may see even more of a movement away from cinemas than was happening pre-virus.

Although it’s fantastic we now have more ease of access to such a wide range of different media through streaming, does anything beat the magic of sitting in the dark with a bunch of similarly-minded strangers, munching on popcorn, and seeing your heroes larger-than-life as they leap from buildings in a single bound?