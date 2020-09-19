Missing Rosalyn found ‘safe and well’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

UPDATE (2.45pm): P olice report that Rosalyn German has been found “safe and well”.

54-YEAR-old Rosalyn German hasn’t been seen or heard from since 10.30am yesterday (September 18) in Lyneham.

Police describe her as being of Caucasian appearance, about 167cm (5’4”) tall, with short brown hair, brown eyes, and of slim build.

They share her family’s serious concerns for Rosalyn’s welfare and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information should call 131444.