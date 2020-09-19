Missing Rosalyn found ‘safe and well’

UPDATE (2.45pm): Police report that Rosalyn German has been found “safe and well”. 

54-YEAR-old Rosalyn German hasn’t been seen or heard from since 10.30am yesterday (September 18) in Lyneham.

Rosalyn German.

Police describe her as being of Caucasian appearance, about 167cm (5’4”) tall, with short brown hair, brown eyes, and of slim build.

They share her family’s serious concerns for Rosalyn’s welfare and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information should call 131444. 

