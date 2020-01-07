Sex-assault children urged to speak up

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Team is seeking information about a series of sexual assaults committed against children under the age of 16 during the 1980s and 1990s.

Police say they are are particularly interested in offences allegedly committed by a Canberra man and two men from NSW who brought boys to two houses in Wanniassa, where the three men performed indecent acts against the children.

Police believe it is likely that other children from the ACT and NSW were abused by the same group.

Anyone with information about these incidents or who may have been a victim is urged to call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, information can be provided anonymously.

Police say that while this appeal for information relates to specific offences currently under investigation, anyone with information about any other sexual assaults committed against children in the ACT is also urged to contact them.