Sex-assault children urged to speak up

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Team is seeking information about a series of sexual assaults committed against children under the age of 16 during the 1980s and 1990s.

Police say they are are particularly interested in offences allegedly committed by a Canberra man and two men from NSW who brought boys to two houses in Wanniassa, where the three men performed indecent acts against the children.

Police believe it is likely that other children from the ACT and NSW were abused by the same group.

Anyone with  information about these incidents or who may have been a victim is urged to call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, information can be provided anonymously.

Police say that while this appeal for information relates to specific offences currently under investigation, anyone with information about any other sexual assaults committed against children in the ACT is also urged to contact them.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleAwards postponed in sympathy with fire victims
Next articleSmoke fears a cancel Canberra triathlon
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply