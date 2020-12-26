Shoplifters busted in police blitz

THERE were eight arrests from a targeted, eight-week police blitz on shoplifting. 

Police say they worked with retailers and shopping-centre security to catch shoplifters and those engaging in criminal behaviour in Canberra shopping centres during the busy Christmas shopping period.

Beyond the arrests, police issued numerous cautions and 12-month banning orders.

City Police Station chief Insp Adrian Craft said: “More than a dozen banning notices were issued, as well as eight arrests for various offences, and multiple people received police cautions or a summons to attend court.

“Throughout the operation police received praise and thanks from both shopping centre security and members of the public for their high-visibility presence throughout the festive shopping period.”

  • Police provide a free service offering information on how to protect businesses from crime (call 6256 7777).
  • Anyone with information in relation to shoplifting should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

