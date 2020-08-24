Shorten paid-parking hours, says candidate Chic

THE Belco Party wants to simplify pay parking in Canberra. 

Candidate Chic Henry says: “We will only have paid parking in public car parks from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, Monday to Friday. No more weekend paid parking and no more evening paid parking.

“I want it to be more straightforward for people to get about the city because most people depend on their cars. Let’s make parking easier, not harder.

“This will be of great benefit to weekend workers and shoppers. It will also bring back life to our Town Centres in the evenings. It is also unfair on hospitality workers, who already have lower wages, to have to pay for parking in the evenings just to go to work.

“Making car travel easy and simple is a priority of the Belco Party, and better parking is a first step.”

