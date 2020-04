Share Canberra's trusted news:

NO-ONE was injured when a house in Melba was hit by bullets on Friday (April 3).

At about 10.15pm police say they received reports of shots fired from a vehicle.

Forensic examination of the house found what police describe as a “number of bullet holes”. were found.

Police say they don’t believe that the shooting was related to outlawed motorcycle gangs and urge anyone with information, dash-cam or CCTV footage to call 131444 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.