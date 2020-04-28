Sick list drops to two and no new cases today

Share Canberra's trusted news:

With no COVID-19 patients in hospital and no new cases reported over the past 24 hours, there are only two people diagnosed with coronavirus in the ACT today and no cases under investigation.

Those two are isolating at home and the recovery list now numbers 101 of the ACT’s total of 106 cases. Three people have died.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 8242.

Despite the ACT being in a “great position”, the ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman warns the community not to become complacent.

“Remaining vigilant will help the most vulnerable members in our community,” she says.