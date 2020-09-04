Six Canberrans awarded for protecting the community

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SIX Canberrans from the ACT Emergency Services Agency and ACT Policing have been awarded an ACT Community Protection Medal for their contribution to protecting and serving the Canberra community.

One recipient, JOHN BERRY, of the ACT Ambulance Service, was awarded for outstanding service in supporting the safety of the ACT community and his emergency services colleagues through leadership in the development and implementation of an improved model of medical support to ACT bushfire strike teams during the 2019‑20 bushfire season.

Another recipient, PATRICK JONES, of ACT Fire & Rescue, was recognised for outstanding service to the ACT community throughout his career with ACT Fire & Rescue and for his leadership in planning and multi-jurisdictional urban interface operations in support of the effort to combat the major bushfires in and around the ACT in 2019-20.

SUSAN SMITH, of ACT Policing, was recognised for sustained, distinguished and outstanding service supporting vulnerable people and communities in the ACT, while SIMON BUTT, of the ACT Rural Fire Service, was awarded for sustained, distinguished and outstanding service to the ACT community as a volunteer and career firefighter and for his leadership as an advocate of firefighter welfare, education and peer development.

MICHAEL HAYES, from the ACT State Emergency Service, was recognised for sustained and distinguished service to the ACT community through the ACT State Emergency Service and for his continued leadership and support to his fellow volunteers as a unit leader and mentor, and KAYLEE RUTLAND, of ESA Enabling Services, was recognised for her outstanding commitment to ensuring the ACT community remain informed and safe, through the development and implementation of inclusive emergency public information and communication strategies.