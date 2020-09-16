Skilled businesses with diverse expertise to share

Share Canberra's trusted news:

In this sponsored post, "CityNews" speaks with a range of experts, all passionate about sharing their skills and services with the ACT region.

THERE’S no shortage of experts in Canberra. Whether in sewing, property, allied health, motorcycle training, double glazing or office furniture, “CityNews” speaks with a variety of experts, all driven to share their skills and services with the ACT region.

SEW Simple can help people sew anything, say sewing advisors Sonia Hogan and Sharon Schluter, with a variety of classes available at the shop most days to help would-be stitchers along.

“Sewing is a life skill, and once you’ve learned you’ll never be bored in pandemic times – there’s always something to do,” says Sonia.

They offer a “Sew Anything” class, where people can work on unfinished projects they’ve had in the cupboard for years or start something new.

The shop also runs classes in ruler work, dressmaking, machine embroidery, introduction to overlocking, making the “ultimate travel bag”, free motion quilting, and how to put a patchwork quilt together, which covers the techniques of putting the top, batting and backing together with a professional binding.

Class numbers are restricted to four, which Sonia says gives everyone the opportunity for individual attention and to learn from each other, as well as complying with social distancing.

“We’re a niche, small shop, we sell, teach and provide services and support for the machines we sell,” she says.

“We try to keep up to date with patterns and fabrics, too, with beautiful Tula Pink fabrics available.”

With more than 43 years in business, owner Greg Carmody says Sew Simple is the number one shop in Australia for Husqvarna Viking sewing and embroidery machines, as well as selling brands such as Pfaff, Juki and Janome, plus needles and accessories.

Sew Simple, Unit 1, 40 Raws Crescent, Hume. Call 6282 7144, email sales@sewsimple.com.au or visit sewsimple.com.au

Leading in quality, second-hand office furniture

WITH more than 50 years’ experience between them, Ex-Government Furniture owners James Fullerton and Taylor Radnell say they’re the leading dealers in quality, second-hand office furniture in Australia.

“The idea is that all our staff understand the business and the stock,” says James, who makes sure their staff are as well-informed as himself and Taylor.

Taylor, a qualified cabinet maker, says the team cleans, repairs and restores all the furniture they receive and guarantees it’s of top quality.

“We know what we are talking about, we have been around a long time and understand what sells,” says Taylor.

“We get new, high-quality office furniture through the showroom every week, from ergonomic chairs, desks and workstations, to boardroom tables and shelving.”

The well-known Canberra-owned and operated business has been running for 30 years and is the only store of its kind in Australia specialising in quality, second-hand office furniture, says James.

James, Taylor and the team work across all aspects of the business, from removing used furniture, cleaning and reconditioning it, to selling them – be it for office fitouts, restaurants or residential buyers.

“If our customers are after something specific that they can’t find in the shop, we can help source it – we know where to go,” James says.

Ex-Government Furniture, 6 Yallourn Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 6490 or visit exgovfurniture.com or facebook.com/exgovfurniture

Renovate the home to sell it for more

DESPITE the uncertainty of a global pandemic, with now a second wave in areas like Melbourne, the co-director of Your Property Profits, Kim Persson, believes now is the best time for homeowners to sell.

“The Canberra property market is a quiet achiever,” Kim says.

“With the majority of the territory’s population employed at a state or federal level, Canberra’s property market won’t be as affected by the current events as the rest of Australia.”

Kim says Canberra is still seeing a shortage of supply for the demand for housing, which is helping keep the property market in good shape.

“Now is the time to invest in your property by renovating in order to sell for more and sell faster,” says Kim.

“Buyers are returning to the market and they are looking for value for money, so the need to have your property looking its absolute best and stand out has never been greater.”

Kim and her business partner Sophie McLean make renovating accessible to everyone through their company and can help with small repairs, cosmetic renovations right through to extensions. Your Property Profits can cover all the upfront costs of the renovation for their clients so they can sell their home faster and for a higher price.

Your Property Profits. Call 1800 225597 or visit yourpropertyprofits.com.au for a free consultation.

Expert advice for dealing with chronic pain

ARTHRITIS ACT has a team of expert allied health professionals, who can support people with chronic pain, whatever their age or condition, says CEO Rebecca Davey.

“We’re experts in ways of dealing with pain,” Rebecca says.

“We know that weight loss and exercise are the gold standards for managing chronic pain conditions, and we have a dietitian who can recommend what to eat to avoid painful flare-ups, whether a person is dealing with arthritis, osteoporosis, cancer, food allergies or food intolerance.”

Rebecca says the not-for-profit also has an occupational therapist who can help make life easier for people through assisting with home modifications for safety and access, energy-saving equipment, technology and daily living aid recommendations, and through providing support to access the NDIS or the Disability Support Pension.

“We provide one-on-one physiotherapy consultations, including hands-on manual therapy, exercise prescription and posture education, as well as rehabilitation options post-surgery,” Rebecca says.

Arthritis ACT also offers exercise physiology programs designed to reduce pain for anyone living with any musculoskeletal conditions.

One-on-one exercise physiology consults are designed for anyone who needs help with an individually prescribed exercise program (land-based or hydrotherapy), a review on a current exercise program and advice on how to safely progress towards their goals through exercise.

Arthritis ACT, Building 18, 170 Haydon Drive, Bruce. Call 1800 011041, email info@arthritisact.org.au or visit arthritisact.org.au

Teaching motorcycle skills with a focus on safety

MOTORCYCLISTS are among the most vulnerable road users, says Revolution Rider Training CEO Steve Lake, so all its training programs have a focus on safety.

“We’re teaching the physical skills of motorcycle riding, but our goal has always been to push the safety side,” says Steve.

“We believe the rider must take responsibility for themselves, actively identifying anything on the roads that may present a safety issue, without assuming that cars will give way to bikes.

“I want to train those who have chosen to ride a motorcycle to be safe.”

Revolution Rider Training currently has three trainers in the ACT, but Steve says that’s set to double in the next few weeks.

“All our instructors have, or are in the process of getting, their Cert IV in motorcycle instruction,” Steve says.

Steve says the most common type of motorcycle crash is from riding through a curve, without any other vehicles involved, so Revolution Rider Training encourages riders to monitor themselves and their decisions.

“Riding with this in mind puts the rider in control of their environment, feeling safer while enjoying it more, and feeling more immersed in the experience,” he says.

Revolution Rider Training, 54 Hoskins Street, Mitchell. Call 6109 0154 or visit revolutionridertraining.com.au

The many benefits of double glazing

THE longest-running uPVC double glazing company in the ACT, Solace Creations, has been helping Canberrans keep their homes warm in the winter and cool in the summer since 2006, says owner Karen Porter.

“Our customers draw on our expertise and experience to custom-design windows to give their homes the best outcomes for comfort as well as looking great,” she says.

Karen says the team at Solace Creations pride themselves on offering a friendly and warm customer service when they deliver any range of double glazed windows and doors.

“We are not just focused on double glazing and all the benefits it provides,” she says.

“We are also focused on how to make your home more beautiful.”

Solace Creations’ dedicated in-house installation team manages the professional installation of the new windows that are all Australian made and meet Australian standards.

Karen says Solace Creations is currently doing major renovations on their showroom and when it reopens, it will provide a world-class display of uPVC double glazed windows and doors. In the meantime, people are welcome to visit and walk through its mobile display.

Solace Creations, 17 Townsville Street, Fyshwick. Call 6260 1621 or visit solacecreations.com.au