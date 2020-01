Share Canberra's trusted news:

HEAVY smoke from the NSW bushfires is predicted to return to the ACT at around 10 tonight (January 3) and likely to “stay for some time”, says Emergency Services.

The agency says that while the smoke haze has reduced throughout today, air quality still remains poor.

More vulnerable members of the community are encouraged to follow the ACT Health information on smoke at health.act.gov.au/

There are currently no active bushfires in the ACT.