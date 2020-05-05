News Snow as dawn breaks in Thredbo By CityNews - May 5, 2020 Share Canberra's trusted news: Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Snow at Thredbo. Photo: Andrew Campbell Snow, at dawn, at Thredbo. Heaven knows what the master snapper ANDREW CAMPBELL was doing there then. Best not to ask, but enjoy his first-taste-of-snow shots. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)