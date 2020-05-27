Softer restrictions could start second virus wave 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THERE have been no new COVID-19 cases recorded in the ACT in the past 24 hours, but with restrictions easing further, ACT Health warns a new wave of the virus if people become careless.

An ACT Health spokesperson says: “We know people are eager to leave their homes and it is understandable that people want to get out and about, however, we must remember that it only takes one person with COVID-19 to come into contact with others to create a cluster and potentially start a new wave of COVID-19.

“We don’t want to go backwards so it is important people don’t become complacent or careless with their actions.”

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 16,468 with 379 test results received in the past 24 hours.

“Staying at home as much as possible and avoiding large crowds is still the best way to protect yourself, and your family, from any potential risk of infection,” says ACT Health.

ACT Health is asking Canberrans to remember four requirements in any situation they face in the coming weeks: